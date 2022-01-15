Hostage situation at North Texas synagogue: SWAT, DPS and FBI respond to scene with gunman at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville

Police said they were "conducting SWAT operations" at Congregation Beth Israel on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, near Tinker Road and Highway 26.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Law enforcement agencies have responded to a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

SWAT officers with the Colleyville Police Department, as well as officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI, are on the scene at the Jewish synagogue, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. The call to Colleyville police came at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday.

FBI officers have taken the lead of the investigation and operations.

Colleyville PD spokeswoman Sgt. Dara Nelson confirmed to WFAA that no one has been injured inside of Congregation Beth Israel at this time.

A White House official has confirmed that the White House is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation.

On Saturday morning, police began evacuating all residents within the immediate area of the scene within the Dallas suburb as SWAT officers responded to the hostage situation inside of the synagogue.

Watch raw footage from the scene:

The Colleyville Police Department first publicly tweeted about the situation shortly after 11:30 a.m. They ask that people avoid the area.

We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

The situation was still active at 3 p.m., and officers were still on scene.

A Facebook livestream from the Congregation Beth Israel had as many as 8,000 viewers before it was cut shortly before 2 p.m. The fixed-camera shot showed the pulpit of the synagogue, and the faint voice of a man could be heard in the background. The footage did not show any other activity within the building.

Saturday is Shabbat, the day of the Sabbath, in the Jewish faith. Congregation Beth Israel hosts Shabbat services very Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

More information was not yet available.

Some officers and police vehicles were staging at nearby Colleyville Middle School. The active incident was not happening there, but officers in tactical gear were gathering in the parking lot.