House fires across east Texas

As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some of which are suspected to be caused by electrical problems.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted.

Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire.

As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some of which are suspected to be caused by electrical problems.

One of the many fires that sparked as temperatures dropped below freezing happened the night of Dec. 22.

Crews responded to a house fire on County Road 3523 near Lake Palestine. A 23-year-old in a wheelchair died and a 28-year-old was injured.

"The house is a total loss. It was a mobile home structure and it’s gone completely." Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Just after midnight on Dec. 23, the Grand Saline Fire department responded to a two-story home and reported flames shooting through the roof.

There were no injuries reported but the home was a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Around 7 a.m. Dec 23, the Tyler Fire Department responded to the blaze at a two-story quadplex at South Fannin and Charnwood Streets.

Everyone got out of the building safely, but one dog did lose its life in the fire.

Officials believe that an electrical problem around the breaker panel could have sparked the flames.

"They noticed popping on top of the breaker panel there was flames and sparks shooting from the breaker panel. So, kind of in that general area is where we know the fire started" Tyler Fire Marshall, Paul Findley said.

Crews were able to salvage most of the Christmas presents the families had inside.

The American Red cross is assisting those families as they find a news place to live.

Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire on County Road 194 in Noonday around 4 p.m. Dec 23. Officials believe that the fire started in the attic.

Though the investigations continue for these fires, Findley stresses that people need to be mindful of what they have plugged into their outlets.