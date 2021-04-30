More than 90 people found in SW Houston home in suspected human smuggling operation

Houston police said the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping but likely is a case of human smuggling.

HOUSTON — Houston police said dozens of people were found inside a home in Southwest Houston on Friday.

According to police, initial reports were that more than 90 people were found inside the home in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive, which is just off the Beltway near Highway 69.

The Houston Police Department said the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping but now investigators believe it's a case of human smuggling.

"This is definitely more of a smuggling thing and not a trafficking thing," Assistant Chief D. B. Edwards said.

According to police, there were no children found inside the home. They said there were about five women and the rest were men. They were found in basic clothing and were all huddled together in two sections of the two-story home. Police said they were not tied up.

Police said those who were found had not eaten in a while, so food and water were provided.

Houston police said there were COVID concerns because several of the people found inside the home reported a loss of taste and smell and some had a fever.

The family that owns the house said one man was renting it and police said neighbors didn't report seeing anything suspicious before the discovery was made.

Neighbors said they saw one woman taken into custody at the scene and they never noticed anything out of the ordinary at the house.

“I walk every day with my kids in the evening ... I’ve never seen anything out of the ordinary in that home, ever. It’s always very clean outside, very well taken care of, ... it’s surprising,” Darlene Medrano said.

HPD provided these updates on Friday afternoon:

HPD said it's working with Homeland Security Investigations to find out what was happening at the home. HSI issued this statement on Friday afternoon: