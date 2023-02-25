Investigations underway following multiple fires, crash in Henderson County

Around 10 p.m. PSFR was alerted of a structure fire. At the time, Gun Barrel City fire was working a wreck on Main Street.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook, Payne Springs Fire Rescue along with Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire worked two structure fires then was followed by a major accident.

PSFR Chief 1 arrived to find a single wide trailer with 100% fire involvement and a spreading ground fire as well.

Crews were able to make a quick knockdown on the ground fire and on the structure.

PSFR was assisted by GBC Fire, Eustace Fire, Log Cabin Fire, and Caney City Fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office.

Around 2:30 a.m., PSFR was alerted for another structure fire on in Cherokee Shores on Longhorn Rd. The dispatch reported the structure was fully involved.

PSFR Chief 1 arrived to find a single wide with 100% fire involvement, a detached outbuilding with 100% fire involvement, a ground fire, and trees on fire.

With the arrival of Engine 2 the deck gun was utilized to knock down the fire and crews began overhauling the scene.

PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office.

While crews were still working the structure fire on a Longhorn Rd, Gun Barrel City Fire was called out for possible explosion on Peach Tree Rd.

PSFR Chief 1 was the easiest to get out of the fire scene and responded to assist Gun Barrel.

While responding the call was updated to a MVC with a broken power pole and live wires.

PSFR requested assistance from Mabank Fire as well.

Crews on the scene of the structure fire were able to release GBC Engine 51 to respond to the MVC.

PSFR Chief 1 arrived on scene to find a Jeep into a power pole that held some major transmission lines for Oncor.

The lines and top of the pole were hanging over Peach Tree Rd. The driver of the vehicle was out and appeared to have minor injuries.

EMS arrived and treated and transported the driver to a local hospital.