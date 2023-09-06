Jacksonville barbecue joint set to close its doors Sept. 13

A popular Jacksonville barbecue restaurant is permanently closing its doors after three years in business.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A popular Jacksonville barbecue restaurant is permanently closing its doors after three years in business. Big Frank’s BBQ and Bar posted on social media it will be closing on Sept. 13.

Big Frank’s BBQ, owned by Frank Grote, started out as a food truck in October 2020. After growing in popularity, owner Frank Grote expanded to a brick and mortar restaurant in December of that year.

Last summer the restaurant expanded again to offer a full bar with Grote telling the Tyler Morning Telegraph in an interview at the time having full restaurant and bar was a decade in the making.