POLICE: Jacksonville officer injured in chase with suspect

The suspect was identified as Cadarius Mitchell, 31, of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An officer with the Jacksonville Police Department was injured following a chase with a suspect on Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., a Jacksonville police officer stopped a pedestrian in the 600 block of S. Jackson St.

The JPD says during the brief interaction, the suspect began to run away.

"After a short foot pursuit and a physical altercation, the suspect was taken into custody," the JPD said.

"During the incident, the officer sustained minor injuries," the JPD said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Mitchell was charged with:

Evading arrest and/or detention

Resisting arrest

Obstruction or retaliation

He was booked into the Cherokee County jail without further incident.