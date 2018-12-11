JACKSONVILLE — The City of Jacksonville will open a new animal shelter in March of next year.

According to the city, the new shelter will be in the old Kline Animal Shelter on Tena Street. The shelter is a part of the city's effort for capital improvements.

The city says funds from the shelter will come from the Gender Fund.

“The purchase of the animal shelter will have a positive impact for the city,” City Manager Greg Smith said. "This facility will be a drastic improvement from the existing animal shelter.”

The site is on about 3.3 acres of land adjacent to the Public Works Building.

The new shelter will open on March 15, 2019.

© 2018 KYTX