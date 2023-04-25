Jasper County officials share additional information about after-prom party shooting in news conference

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials said arrest warrants will be issued soon.

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office has identified four persons of interest in connection with the after-prom party shooting early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at an after-prom party with gunfire on County Road 263, just north of Jasper.

According to Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle said there are now a total of 11 victims who were injured in the shooting. Previously, nine people were identified as victims.

Sheriff Mitchel Newman said two additional victims went to the hospital after the shooting.

The victims ages ranges from 15 to 19 and there are still three people in the hospital, Pickle said.

Officials said the victims' information will not be released in order "to preserve (the) integrity of the investigation."

Newman confirmed a vehicle used in the shooting was found abandoned. The exact location of the abandoned vehicle was not stated.