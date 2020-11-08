Judge grants immunity to Union Pacific employees in case of fatal Athens ISD bus crash

Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd District Court granted the state's order requesting immunity for Robert Ray and Roger Johnson on Monday.

ATHENS, Texas — A judge in Henderson County has granted immunity for two Union Pacific employees who were operating a train involved in an Athens ISD bus crash that killed one child and injured another.

Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd District Court granted the state's order requesting immunity for Robert Ray and Roger Johnson on Monday in exchange for their testimony in case of John Franklin Stevens, 80, of Mabank.

Stevens, who was driving a school bus when it was struck by a train in January 2019, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. He is out of jail on bond.