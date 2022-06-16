Juneteenth events in East Texas

"From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond."

TYLER, Texas — Juneteenth is the nation's oldest celebrated commemoration of slavery ending.

"From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond," Juneteenth.com says.

Below are events honoring the holiday across East Texas:

June 17 - Free art from the Michelson Art Museum, 10 a.m. at the Carver Center in Marshall

- Free art from the Michelson Art Museum, 10 a.m. at the Carver Center in Marshall June 17 - Gospel Bridge, 5:30 p.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler

- Gospel Bridge, 5:30 p.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler June 17 - Juneteenth Festival, 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Park in Mt. Pleasant

- Juneteenth Festival, 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Park in Mt. Pleasant June 17 - Juneteenth Jazz Night, 7 p.m. at the Longview Community Center in Longview

- Juneteenth Jazz Night, 7 p.m. at the Longview Community Center in Longview June 17 - Fashioned for Freedom Style Show, 6:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall in Marshall

- Fashioned for Freedom Style Show, 6:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall in Marshall June 17 - Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant sponsored by CBS19, 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Tyler

- Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant sponsored by CBS19, 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Tyler June 18 - Juneteenth Celebration, 9 a.m. at Yates Park in Henderson

- Juneteenth Celebration, 9 a.m. at Yates Park in Henderson June 18 - Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. at TJR Elementary in Nacogdoches

- Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. at TJR Elementary in Nacogdoches June 18 - Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. on the square in Downtown Gilmer

- Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. on the square in Downtown Gilmer June 18 - Juneteenth Commemorative Program, 10 a.m. at the Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College in Marshall

- Juneteenth Commemorative Program, 10 a.m. at the Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College in Marshall June 18 - Juneteenth Custom Truckers Western Dance, 8 p.m. at Majesty Event Center in Tyler

- Juneteenth Custom Truckers Western Dance, 8 p.m. at Majesty Event Center in Tyler June 18 - Juneteenth Parade, 10 a.m. at Bumblebee Park in Gladewater

- Juneteenth Parade, 10 a.m. at Bumblebee Park in Gladewater June 18 - Juneteenth Parade, 10 a.m. on MLK Blvd. and Woldert Park in Tyler

- Juneteenth Parade, 10 a.m. on MLK Blvd. and Woldert Park in Tyler June 18 - Juneteenth Parade, 11 a.m. at Wiley College in Marshall

- Juneteenth Parade, 11 a.m. at Wiley College in Marshall June 18 - Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, 10 a.m. at I-20 and MLK Blvd. in Longview

- Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, 10 a.m. at I-20 and MLK Blvd. in Longview June 18 - Juneteenth Saturday Celebration, 10 a.m. at Old Tiger Stadium on Edwards Ave. in Mt. Pleasant

- Juneteenth Saturday Celebration, 10 a.m. at Old Tiger Stadium on Edwards Ave. in Mt. Pleasant June 19 - ETX Stomp Fest Juneteenth Step Show, 2:30 p.m. at the Longview Community Center in Longview