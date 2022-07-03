‘Just try it’: Henderson sophomore with one leg competes in powerlifting, plays in band

Cason, 16, had one leg amputated before birth due to amniotic band syndrome.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson High School sophomore Cason Weatherton has advice for other young people living with limitations who might be apprehensive to get involved in activities: “Just try it.”

Cason, 16, had one leg amputated before birth due to amniotic band syndrome, which occurs when the inner layer of the placenta — or amnion — is damaged during pregnancy, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The damage leads to thin bands forming inside the amnion, and the bands can tangle around the developing fetus and restrict blood flow.

For Cason, the bands wrapped around his right leg, causing its amputation before birth. They also wrapped around his left hand causing his fingers to be conjoined at the tips, which required surgery when he was 2.