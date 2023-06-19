Want to go to Addison Kaboom Town for free? Here's how you can get your tickets

Guests at any of Addison’s participating hotels can get admission for up to six with each room reservation as well as an entrance through a special ‘fast lane.’

ADDISON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was from July 2022, highlighting some of the new features for that year's Kaboom Town

While the party in Addison Circle Park for Addison Kaboom Town is free to attend, the tickets are limited and sell out each year.

This year's event is taking place Monday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park. The park is right next to Addison Airport and west of the University of Texas at Dallas.

For this celebration, the tickets become available to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at AddisonKaboomTown.com.

Once tickets are all claimed, the only way to guarantee admission to Addison Circle Park is through a hotel package. Guests at any of Addison’s participating hotels can get admission for up to six with each room reservation as well as an entrance through a special ‘fast lane.’ Hotel packages start at $104.

Since 1985, Addison Kaboom Town has remained one of the nation's most unique Independence Day celebrations. Each year, about 500,000 guests from across the country will gather in this North Texas town to view the Addison Airport Airshow followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Those who want a different experience have two other options: