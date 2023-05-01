After 31 years, missing East Texan case remains unsolved

Friends and family held a candlelit vigil in her honor Thursday night, hoping for answers

GILMER, Texas — Thursday marks 31 years since Kelly Wilson of Gilmer disappeared. Her friends and family continue to wait for closure. Tonight, they held a candlelit vigil in her honor.

"If Kelly were her today, she would probably have children, about my children’s age. They would’ve been friends. They would’ve been in athletics together….We just would’ve share all the great things that happen in a small town," said Kelly's high school friend, Jennifer Dean.

Dean met Kelly when she moved to Gilmer.

"She was a friend to a lot of people. She was friendly. She made you feel comfortable. She was beautiful, she was smart, she was brave," Dean said.

A vigil was held in her honor, as those who knew her recounted the memories from when Kelly worked at the video store.

"The last time I entered this building, I was 11 years old and I handed her VHS movies. That was the last night she clocked out [of] here," said store guest, Heather Quinn.

Kelly was last seen 31 years ago to this day in what used to be a video store. She was closing around 8:30 that night to put money in the bank for the day’s shift when she disappeared.

"We don’t know if she was able to do her routine in a bank that’s right around the corner. Or if she did and she came back and something happened," Dean said.

Grainy surveillance video from the bank shows someone did make the video store's deposit that night, but it's unclear whether or not it was Wilson.

Many showed up in support of Kelly at the vigil. Holding candles up high for her, hoping friends and family, like Michelle Davis, will have answers soon.

"Trust in god’s goodness and faithfulness and hope for our future," Davis said.

A hope in the future Dean still holds onto.

"I do hold hope, I do. There are several things coming together all at once and I don’t think it’s coincidence. I think it’s divine," Dean said.

Everyone hoping for peace and closure.