Podcast focuses on infamous 1992 East Texas disappearance

Wes Ferguson never stopped thinking about the disappearance of Kelly Wilson.

TYLER, Texas — Ferguson was 12 when Wilson, a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior, left work at a video store in downtown Gilmer on the night of Jan. 5, 1992. She was never seen again. Her body has never been found, and no one has ever been convicted of her disappearance and death.

The case, though, prompted an investigation that shocked East Texas, with allegations of devil worship, human sacrifice and cannibalism. Those accusations later were dismissed.

Wilson’s unsolved disappearance is the focus of Ferguson’s new podcast, “Devil Town.”

Read more on the story from our news partners, The Tyler Morning Telegraph. 

