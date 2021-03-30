Kilgore man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking violations

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Kilgore man has pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug trafficking violations.
Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to information presented in court, on Feb. 5, 2020, Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle that was used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County. Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mumphrey with federal drug trafficking crimes on Nov. 6, 2020. Under federal statutes, Mumphrey faces up to 40 years in federal prison.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
