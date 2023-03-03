Popular Kilgore restaurant closed after losing roof in severe storms

KILGORE, Texas — A popular locally-owned Kilgore restaurant is closed after losing its roof in overnight storms.
Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant, located at 202 SH 31 E. in Kilgore, took to social media Friday to reveal the damage.
"We lost our roof last night in the storm," Brigitta's said. "With our God's help we will find our way. Love every last one of you. Life is always an adventure. The journey is full of surprises. We will miss you. With our blessing, come by as we clean up to say hello."
Brigitta's says they are overwhelmed by the love the community has shown since the storm.
They say they have no internal damage, except for spotty roof leakage.
"We are planning to reroof, the frame of the roof mostly unharmed," Brigitta's said.