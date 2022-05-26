Minnesota Viking, Gilmer alum Kris Boyd sets up GoFundMe for families of victims in Uvalde school shooting

"My heart is in Texas," Boyd said. "I pray for everyone there, Uvalde specifically.

GILMER, Texas — An East Texas native is doing his part to ensure the families of the Uvalde school shooting are supported financially.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd has established a GoFundMe account for the families of the victims killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. In all, 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

"My heart is in Texas," Boyd said. "I pray for everyone there, Uvalde specifically. To show love and support along with those who join, I created a GoFundMe for the families of the young children and teachers of Robb Elementary. This is from a place of love."

His goal has been set at $150,000.

Boyd is a Gilmer native where he played both sides of the ball under current UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. Boyd then went to the 40 Acres to suit up as a defensive back for the Texas Longhorns.

As a four-year DB for UT, he appeared in 51 games -- starting 33 those. He racked up 191 career tackles (141 solo) with four picks, 40 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was named Second team All-Big 12 in 2017 and earned First team honors the following season.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.