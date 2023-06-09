Lindale blueberry farm opens for the season, co-owner carries on dad’s legacy

A small family-owned farm is continuing a more than four decades-long tradition by offering blueberries and other produce to the public during the season.

LINDALE, Texas — A small family-owned farm is continuing a more than four decades-long tradition by offering blueberries and other produce to the public during the season.

Barron’s Blueberries opened in 1982, offering the community a fun and healthy option for family-outings or fresh ingredients for the kitchen.

Amy Dixon, who co-owns the farm with her mother, said the farm was started by her parents 41 years ago.

“The farm was started by my parents in 1982. My dad had always been into farming something most of his life and when they purchased the land in Lindale they did research for a crop that would be a lasting investment,” she said. “It was hard at first because blueberries were not well known in this area, but now it’s been 41 years and the farm is still going strong.”

Over the years Dixon’s father began to grow other crops and passed that knowledge onto her. Following his death two years ago, Dixon has continued what he started.

“Over the years my dad would grow other crops like peas, sweet corn, and watermelon to name a few; they were also available to purchase at the farm. About five years ago he started teaching me and we expanded what we would grow and have available at the farm for our customers,” she said. “He passed two years ago and I am trying to continue what we started. This year I planted purple hull and cream peas and will have pumpkins again in the fall.”

“I have had to scale back what extra I grow since it’s just me now, but I want to keep it going,” Dixon added.

The farm offers 1 acre of berries for customers to come pick themselves; pre-picked blueberries can also be purchased by being pre-ordered.

Dixon said the family likes to keep it simple and as affordable for customers as possible.

“We are a small family farm that just tries to keep it simple. We have continued to do this for all these years to give something to our community that is fun, affordable and healthy,” she said. “Our prices on ‘U-pick’ haven’t really changed over the years; that doesn’t mean they won’t at some point but we have been able to keep it very affordable.”

Dixon said this year’s crop seems to be one of the best in several years.

“We just have the one acre of berries but the bushes are large and are still producing very well,” she said. “This year’s crop seems to be one of the best in many years so far.”

The farm is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 1 p.m. and all day Sunday, it is open as “self-serve”. All instructions are posted and the farm has buckets to pick in and bags to take berries home.

Barron’s Blueberries is locate at 16478 County Road 431 in Lindale and can be reached at 903-312-8538.