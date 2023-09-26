Lindale ISD student's email account hacked, investigation ongoing

The district said the hacker send several messages using the student's email and on other communication groups such as HUDL and Canvas.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas school district notified parents of a student's email account that was hacked Tuesday evening.

According to Lindale ISD, the email was hacked at Lindale Junior High school. The hacker sends several messages using the student's email and on other communication groups such as HUDL and Canvas, the district said.

At this moment, the school's Technology Department is investigating the origination of the hack, but Lindale ISD and law enforcement are involved. Lindale ISD and law enforcement are taking this situation seriously, the district said.

Lindale ISD is urging students to not respond to messages from other students or to open any files that they are sent.