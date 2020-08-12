East Texas bands to perform in UIL Marching Band Class Championship

The Lindale Marching Band will be one of several schools competing in the first Military Class Marching Band Championship sponsored by the UIL.

LINDALE, Texas — Bands from across the state will compete Wednesday in the first State Military Class Marching Band Championship sponsored by the UIL.

One of those schools is Lindale High School.

"We have right about 200 kids in the high school band this year and again just great kids with great attitudes, working real hard, try to be the best that they can be," Steven Moore, director of bands at Lindale ISD, said.

Moore says schools have been pushing for the military-style competition for years.

"Military Band is how band got its start in this country and public schools," he said. "For us to be able to have this contest to help preserve and honor the traditions we've had in the past is outstanding [and] we're excited to be a part of it."

Conference 1A/2A participants include the following high schools:

Beckville

Gladewater

Union Grove

Carlisle

Shelbyville

Timpson

Conference 4A participants include the following high schools:

Brownsboro

Bullard

Carthage

Center

Gilmer

Henderson

Lindale

Spring Hill

Van

The Lindale Marching Band's performance time is 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We are excited to march in this historic event and hopefully bring home the first-ever UIL 4A State Military Marching Band Championship,” Moore said.

The championship is taking place starting at 11 a.m. at Longview Pine Tree High School.