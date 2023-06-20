Lineman helping restore power to East Texans dies following work detail

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A lineman who came from West Virginia to help restore power to East Texans has died.

According to Harrison County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 John Oswalt, a 35-year-old lineman who worked with Appalachian Power in West Virginia, told coworkers he was sick after working in the heat Monday. He was then given medical treatment, drank water and took a shower.

Judge Oswalt tells CBS19 after the man fell asleep, his roommate tried to wake him up, but he was unresponsive. EMTs attempted to revive him around 9 p.m., but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was sent for autopsy and officials believe his death was heat related.

"This is such a tragedy that a young man died trying to help us," Judge Oswalt said.

Appalachian Power released the following statement to CBS19 regarding the lineman's passing:

"An Appalachian Power line mechanic based in Milton, West Virginia, passed away June 19 at his hotel in Marshall, Texas. He was in East Texas to assist with storm restoration work. The investigation is ongoing. We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues."