Stores, restaurants offer deals in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week runs from this Monday through Friday, and Tuesday is also National Teacher Day, which could offer the most deals for educators.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, several restaurants and stores are offering freebies, discounts and other deals to celebrate and honor educators this week.

According to USA Today, most establishments will ask teachers to show their school ID and each location of the business could vary with their offers.

WHATABURGER

This week, teachers can get breakfast items for free, and they will have a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER22.

In addition to the free breakfast and discounts, 30 teachers within areas that have a Whataburger can be nominated by their peers to win $1,000 each for their schools.

CHICK-FIL-A

All Chick-fil-A Tyler locations are offering a free large tea for teachers and administrators from Monday through Friday. This includes the South Broadway Ave., Broadway Square Mall, Troup Highway and North Tyler/Lindale locations. The school employee must have a valid school ID.

BARNES & NOBLE

On Tuesday, Barnes & Noble Cafés will give educators a tall cup of hot or iced coffee or tea once they show their teacher ID.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

The restaurant is offering teachers and school employees a 20% discount through this Friday for dine-in orders and “in-store pay” pickup orders. School employees must show a valid school ID.

FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering a free one-topping mini sundae Monday through Friday at participating locations. Teachers must give a valid ID for their dine-in or drive-thru orders.

MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY

At Marble Slab Creamery, teachers and nurses can get a buy-one-get-one-free small ice cream through Friday with the ice cream chain's Heroes Week initiative. Those looking to participate must have a valid ID.

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES

Great American Cookies is giving teachers and nurses a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie through this Friday with any purchase and a valid ID. This is a part of the company's Heroes Week initiative.

SONIC

Sonic Drive-ins will give a free cheeseburger with a purchase to those who are enrolled in the Sonic Teachers’ Circle, which is a free rewards program for educators within the chain’s app. The educators will have to be verified by today and then get a reward for a free cheeseburger Tuesday through May 17.

OFFICE MAX AND OFFICE DEPOT