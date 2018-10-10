SMITH COUNTY — East Texans held a fundraiser for Clint Gardner, an officer of the Tyler Police Department, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at the Slim Chickens on South Broadway.

"Clint is an amazing public servant," said Coral Hand, the organizer of the fundraiser. "He's been a member of the Tyler Police Department for over 23 years, almost 24 and his family really needs the prayers. He needs us to be the village so we're here."

Gardner recently found out he has a golf ball sized brain tumor at the base of his skull. He will have surgery in Dallas Oct. 23.

"Well he's looking at a long term recovery time," said Craig Williamson, Gardner's friend and fellow police officer. "I think he said it could be five to six even more weeks depending what the outcome what they find during the surgery."

The fundraiser was held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. to help with his medical expenses, and organizers have set up a GoFundMe page for the Tyler PD vet.

Gardner's wife is the librarian at the Bullard ISD Intermediate School.

