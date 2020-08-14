x
Longview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspension

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was booked Friday into the Gregg County Jail on the charges, which each carry a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Credit: Gregg County Judicial Records

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview doctor whose license was suspended earlier this week by the Texas Medical Board has been arrested on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was booked Friday into the Gregg County Jail on the charges, which each carry a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Longview police arrested Hipke at about 12:45 p.m., according to his booking report. The report showed he was arrested in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue; however, it listed his address as in the 900 block of Walnut Hill Drive.

