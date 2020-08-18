Longview doctor released on $1M bond after child sexual assault arrest

Longview police arrested Dr. Matt Elza Hipke, 58, of Longview, at his place of employment on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14-years-old.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview doctor has been released on $1 million bond after being arrested for child sexual assault.

On Monday, Aug. 10, the Texas Medical Board (TMB) temporarily suspended, without notice, Hipke's medical license after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension was effective immediately. The board stated Hipke was being investigated in the sexual assault of three minor patients.