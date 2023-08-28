Longview High School choir invited to sing in France for 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024

The choir team will visit the beaches at Normandy and two American cemeteries, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and perform at cemeteries.

LONGVIEW, Texas — When next summer rolls around, the Longview High School choir will be halfway around the world singing in France to honor the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

On June 6, 1944 during World War II, the Western Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to deliver a significant blow in defeating the German Army. To mark a history anniversary next year, the Longview Lobos choir has been invited to sing in Normandy, France.

"I received an invitation in the mail. It mentioned our accomplishments these past few years and said that they would very much like for us to come and join the celebrations and offer this opportunity to the students," said Longview High School choir teacher Melody McMullen.

McMullen said the choir group will get to be involved in several activities during their trip to Normandy.

The choir team will visit the beaches at Normandy and two American cemeteries, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony, perform at cemeteries and walk in the parade of the first village liberated from German control.

She added the group will go to Paris to perform in one of the cathedrals.

One of the student singers Ava Lauren said it's amazing that the choir has the chance to go to France.

Those going on the trip will need to get their passport and fundraise the around $4,200 needed for each student, McMullen said.

"We've got to make sure that every person has the ability to make the payments to go fundraise to go. We are actively fundraising at this time trying to get money for these kids," McMullen said.

People can make online donations at lobochoir.org.

"I'm definitely trying to raise some money and if I'm not able to go I would definitely love for my money to go to the choir," Lauren said.