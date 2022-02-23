x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Longview High School film club's latest project earns festival accolades

The seven-minute film tells the story of two students who annoy each other and fall in love.

LONGVIEW, Texas — With a $100 budget and a lot of creativity, the LoboView Film Club at Longview High School has captured the hearts of viewers with its original movie.

The team placed in the top six out of 700 campuses in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival for its movie, "You're So Annoying." The club is also a 2022 state finalist in a contest this week in Austin.

The seven-minute film tells the story of two students who annoy each other and fall in love.

Read more from our news partners, the Longview News-Journal

RELATED: Longview ISD calls for $229 million bond election

RELATED: Longview alum brings theater production to hometown

In Other News

Lufkin's new anti-tethering law goes into effect March 1