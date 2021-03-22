WATCH LIVE: Longview ISD alum Matthew McConaughey hosts 'We're Texas' benefit concert for winter storm relief

The just keep livin' “We’re Texas” Relief Fund is focused on providing safety and critical resources to those affected by the devastating winter storms

AUSTIN, Texas — A week after millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temps without power and homes were destroyed due to busted pipes, Longview ISD alum and Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey said he, his wife, Camila McConaughey, and the just keep livin Foundation, were working to put together a virtual benefit to raise money for winter storm victims.

Today, all their hard work comes to fruition.

Tonight's concert will include musical performances by Texas natives, residents and supporters: Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, Willie Nelson; and special appearances from Angie Harmon, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Ciara, Clayton Kershaw, Colt McCoy, Dak Prescott, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Joe Rogan, Jonas Brothers, Jordan Spieth, Kevin Durant, Liza Koshy, Marcus Lemonis, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Renée Zellweger, Selena Gomez, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Troy Aikman and Woody Harrelson.

Watch the concert live in the video player below:

“A lot of Texans are hurting right now,” said McConaughey. “After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them. The We’re Texas Virtual Event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It’s time.”

McConaughey says 100% of the donations raised through the just keep livin' Texas Relief Fund will support the critical short-term, mid-term and long-term needs resulting from the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri.

To donate to the relief fund, click here.

While power has been restored for most, broken water lines and other damage have left many Texans without access to food, clean water and other critical resources.

The proceeds from the We’re Texas Benefit concert will be distributed by the just keep livin' Foundation Texas Relief Fund to a variety of non-profit organizations including:

Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) seeks to glorify Christ by equipping, empowering, and mobilizing a network of churches to respond to the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those impacted by disaster. In response to the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri in the Greater Austin area, ADRN is raising funds to cover costs associated with response efforts. During the storm, ADRN deployed hundreds of volunteers to warming centers and shelters; mobilized and dispatched hundreds of 4×4 drivers to transport people, food, water, and supplies; equipped shelters with generators, food, water, and baby supplies; helped multiple churches launch shelters in their own communities; and responded to thousands of calls to ADRN’s survivor hotline from people in desperate need of assistance. Additional funds are needed to enable ADRN to continue responding to the immediate and long-term needs of survivors as they mobilized skilled volunteer laborers to repair homes; distribute supplies to those in need; continue managing a massive clean-up and debris removal initiative; and provide survivors with ongoing physical, financial, emotional and spiritual support.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas (MOWCTX) seeks to nourish and enrich the lives of the homebound and other people in need through programs that promote dignity and independent living. Anchored by its signature home-delivered meal program, MOWCTX team members and volunteers provide nutritious meals, safety checks and friendly visits to hungry and isolated seniors in Central Texas. As part of their "More Than a Meal" mission, they also offer other services to enable homebound older adults to age in place with dignity. Their holistic platform includes major home repairs to keep the homes of elders safe and accessible (including repairs after Winter Storm Uri), in-home care assistance for seniors and adults with disabilities, "care calls" to stay connected with lonely seniors by phone and a special program to care for the beloved pets of older adults.

Salvation Army of Texas has a presence in every zip code and is uniquely positioned to respond with specialized services based on the needs of each community. Throughout Texas, warming stations and emergency shelters have been open offering a safe and warm environment, providing food and shelter for those in need during the historically low temperatures and statewide power outages. They continue their extraordinary efforts throughout Texas are ready to intake as much need as possible.

Save the Children is a global humanitarian organization working in the United States and around the world to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. As the national leader for protecting children in emergencies, Save the Children is committed to helping meet the most urgent and long-term recovery needs of families and children devastated by the historic winter storm in Texas. The organization is collaborating with local education partners to help storm-damaged child care and early learning centers recover across Texas, working to provide them with funding and support to reopen quickly to make sure kids and families have access to safe, quality early education. Save the Children is also working with local staff and partners to deliver critical emergency supplies to newly-arrived children and families seeking refuge in shelters across the southern Texas border. This includes hygiene kits, bottled water and warm clothing, as well as face masks and hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of COVID in shelters. Funds raised for Save the Children's Texas Winter Crisis Fund will provide desperately needed relief to children and families impacted by the storm. To learn more and to donate, go to savethechildren.org/texas-donate.

Bernard Project (SBP) , a national social impact organization focused on disaster resilience and recovery, was founded in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. SBP prepares individuals and organizations before disaster, creates resilient communities and streamlines recovery. SBP has rebuilt more than 2,800 homes for disaster-impacted families across the country, helped 337,950 individuals understand and mitigate disaster risk, and trained 209 government leaders to spend federal recovery dollars quickly and efficiently. SBP has been helping Texas families recover from disaster since 2015 and is responding and committed to long-term recovery in Winter Storm Uri impacted communities. SBP is repairing homes (200 in Houston by June 30th) and granting funds to nonprofit organizations providing rapid plumbing repair services through our Winter Storm Uri Fund (100 homes across Texas will have water restored and/or be mucked and gutted by June 30). With more funding, SBP can serve more families. In addition, SBP is conducting webinars and widely sharing our recovery guides to help people access FEMA and insurance resources and avoid common recovery pitfalls. SBP is also responding to impacted communities in Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Team Rubicon is an international disaster response nonprofit that unites the skills and experience of military veterans with first responders to rapidly provide relief to communities in need. Founded in 2010 with the expressed goal of quickly responding to disasters and humanitarian crises. Team Rubicon maintains a roster of 140,000+ volunteers able to deploy throughout the United States and world, and are focusing their efforts on those affected by the storms. In response to Winter Storm Uri, Team Rubicon supported the Midland Horseshoe Arena during the freeze by setting up and staffing a warming shelter. The organization deployed to Williamson and Hays counties with debris removal, damage assessments, and home muckouts. Over this past week, Team Rubicon has provided muckout services in Waco and launched additional operations in Refugio and Houston to help get Texans back into their homes. Storm response efforts have expanded to also Tennessee and Kentucky. To learn more please visit teamrubiconusa.org.