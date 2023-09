Registration will take place Saturday, Sept. 30.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Are you looking for a career change? How about welding?

Longview ISD announced they will be offering free welding classes to adults beginning in October.

The six-week program starts Oct. 10 and will run Monday-Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Registration will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the LHS CATE Building, located at 201 E. Tomlinson Pkwy. Registration is in-person only.