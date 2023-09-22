Longview ISD rallies around high school student diagnosed with leukemia

The wristbands cost $5 each, and all the money goes toward helping Sila’s family during this difficult time.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview ISD community is coming together to help one of its own high school students who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Longview High School sophomore Sila was diagnosed during the first week of school. In order to raise money and awareness, Longview ISD is selling “Prayers for Sila" wristbands.

The wristbands cost $5 each, and all the money goes toward helping Sila’s family during this difficult time. Sila’s mother specifically is a nurse who hasn’t been able to work at all since her daughter’s diagnosis.

Wayne Guidry, Longview ISD assistant superintendent of finance, said Sila is an incredible young student who they're fortunate to have at Longview.

"I’ve always said as a parent I can handle anything you throw at me, but if you start messing with my kids that’s a different story," Guidry said. "She’s very resilient, so I just know she’s going to make it through this."