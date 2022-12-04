Longview ISD trustees approve plan to pay during water outage closures

According to the district, the staff pay plan covers the April 6 through 7 school closings.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Monday evening approved a plan to pay its staff during school closures last week related to the city of Longview boil water notice.

According to the district, the staff pay plan covers the April 6 through 7 school closings. Dr. James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, told the board that during emergency closings, most employees are told to not report to work.

"Obviously we understand the need to address pay for employees who miss work due to unexpected district-wide closures like this that involve extenuating circumstances well beyond their control," he said.

Through the board's approval, the resolution continues the regular pay schedule of all employees, contractual and non-contractual, salaried and non-salaried, who are instructed not to report to work during an emergency closing except in the event the workdays are scheduled to be made up.