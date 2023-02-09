AUTHORITIES: Longview man arrested after being found with 1 kilo of cocaine, crack in vehicle

Torvoris McKinley, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a gun.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Ave. and Aurel Blvd.

Police pulled over the driver, identified as Torvoris McKinley, of Longview. The LPD says they then saw "illegal drugs" inside the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver's seat.

McKinley was placed under arrest and taken to the Gregg County Jail.

The LPD says the took the following items from the vehicle as evidence:

1.08 kilograms of cocaine

36.5 grams of crack cocaine

49.7 ounces of marijuana

Numerous prescription drugs

THC edibles

Firearm