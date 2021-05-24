Longview man arrested on murder charge

Longview police arrested Adam Tuan Nguyen at about 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of N. Second Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was arrested and charged Saturday with murder, according to court documents.

Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Monday on more than $350,000 in bonds on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana charge and failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information.

He also was held on a charge of possession of between 5 and 50 pounds of marijuana and bond forfeiture on a possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance charge out of Wichita County. Bond amounts on those two charges were not available Monday.

To read the full story from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal click here.