Longview company lays off 118 employees

A spokeswoman at Legend Energy Services' corporate office declined to comment Friday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Legend Energy Services has laid off 118 employees from its Longview facility, the first major job losses in Gregg County in more than a year.

The company, with headquarters in Oklahoma City, "focuses on fracturing, coiled tubing, industrial nitrogen, fluid pumping, and crane services," according to its Facebook page.

A notice from the Texas Workforce Commission said the workers at the Longview site were laid off May 15.

