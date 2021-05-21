Longview company lays off 118 employees

LONGVIEW, Texas — Legend Energy Services has laid off 118 employees from its Longview facility, the first major job losses in Gregg County in more than a year.
The company, with headquarters in Oklahoma City, "focuses on fracturing, coiled tubing, industrial nitrogen, fluid pumping, and crane services," according to its Facebook page.
A notice from the Texas Workforce Commission said the workers at the Longview site were laid off May 15.
