Regal reopens Longview movie theater starting today

Face coverings will be required in the lobby, auditoriums and bathrooms, except when guests are eating and drinking while seated in one of the theaters.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Regal's Longview movie theater is reopening today.

The earliest movie time is the 6:35 p.m. showing of Lionsgate's horror movie "Spiral: Saw." Other movies include "Wrath of Man," "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and others.

"Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines," the company reported. CinemaSafe is a program developed by "leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theatres" that National Association of Theatre Owners commissioned.

Face coverings will be required in the lobby, auditoriums and bathrooms, except when guests are eating and drinking while seated in one of the theaters. Masks will be provided to people who don't have one.