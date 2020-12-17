Longview mentoring program finds new ways to operate amid pandemic

Donna Sharp and Peyton Jones have been meeting together for more than two years, and despite the challenges of the pandemic, their relationship stays strong.

LONGVIEW, Texas — For 24 years, the Partners in Prevention Aspiring Mentoring Program has connected Longview students with leaders in the community. However, since March, they had to find new ways.

Donna Sharp and Peyton Jones are one pair of 140 who partake in the program. Prior to March, they would meet up usually once a week at Starbucks or sometimes make a trip to the pet store.

"Talking to somebody weekly was really helping me to like, open up and share my emotions and not bottle it up," Jones an 8th grader at Pine Tree Junior High School, said.

Sharp says she's seen Jones grow tremendously in the two years they've been meeting and despite not being able to meet in person as they used to, they still keep in touch through text messages and video calls.

"We talked about what it means to be a good friend, we talked about the fact that sometimes friends and relationships don't always go just perfect," Sharp said.

Both are grateful to still have the relationship they have especially during the stressful time coronavirus has presented.

Program director Lyndell McAllister says their mentoring program is all the more vital now in this uncertain time.

"Students that needed it prior to COVID typically needed even more in this kind of an atmosphere," McAllister said. "They feel more isolated, we have more of our students who are not attending school and who are at home and feeling very alone."

The program's goal is to help young people thrive and help kids find their spark to finish school, and the pandemic isn't going to stop them from helping as many students as they can.