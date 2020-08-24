Longview, Pine Tree ISDs have students test positive for COVID-19

For more information on COVID-19, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A student and staff member at Pine Tree Junior High tested positive for COVID-19, and two more students in Longview ISD tested positive for the virus, officials said Monday.

According to Pine Tree ISD, the cases at the junior high are unrelated and the areas visited by those who tested positive are being cleaned and sanitized.

At Longview ISD, another high school student tested positive, according to the district. The student tested positive during the weekend and was last on campus Friday.