LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has identified the victims involved in a late June 2019 fatal crash.

According to the LPD, on June 28, 2019, officers responded to the 2400 block Alpine Road in regards to an accident with injuries.

After investigating the accident and speaking with witnesses, police have determined a car, driven by Carol Marjean Dowell, 52, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on Alpine Road when she drove into the northbound lane and into the path of an SUV, driven by Brian Mims, 42, of Longview, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Carol Dowell and a backseat passenger, identified as Shawn Edward Dowell, 36, of Jefferson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger who was in the front seat of Carol Dowell's car, as well as Mims, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

