Community supports Longview Police Officer who is battling a rare cancer

A Longview Police Officer and former marine, has fought battles his whole life. Now, he’s fighting another tough battle.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — For seven years, officer Larry Solomon has been a part of the Longview Police Department.

Just last month, Solomon went in for heart surgery. He then found out he has a rare cancer called Angiosarcoma, a cancer that occurs in the inner lining of the blood vessels.

Longview PD shared the news of Solomon on their social media and received an outstanding amount of support.

"We let the community know that this was happening and prayers just came in," officer Brandon Thornton said.

Longview PD is doing a T-shirt fundraiser for Solomon and his family.

Solomon shared a quote to the community, where he says, "I'm never out of a fight. I will continue to fight this thing. Thank you for all that you do. Enjoy your lives. Be kind to people and make memories with your family and loved ones."

It's about backing the blue, and Thornton said Solomon is receiving just that from family, friends, and fellow officers.