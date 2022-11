Officials said they are investigating a possible verbal threat involving two students towards a student and staff at Longview High School.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police investigates a possible verbal threat involving two students towards a student and staff at Longview High School.

Two directives were issued for two students by a local judge. The students were arrested off school grounds without incident and being held at the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.