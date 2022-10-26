Longview ISD student accused of threatening school shooting on Snapchat arrested

The post included a photo with a caption that read, "Oh hood imma shoot this bih up (middle finger emoji)."

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview ISD student accused of making a school shooting threat on Snapchat was arrested Monday.

The 17-year-old Longview Early Graduation High School student was charged with exhibiting firearms on a campus or school bus. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail and released Tuesday on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.

An arrest affidavit states Snapchat flagged a post containing possible threatening written text. Snapchat contacted the FBI, who then contacted the Longview Police Department.

The post included a photo with a caption that read, "Oh hood imma shoot this bih up (middle finger emoji)." The post also had a location tagged as Longview Early Graduation High School, the affidavit read.

The police officer reviewed the post's photo and compared it with the security footage from the school's front office, where the student was seen wearing the same clothing as the Snapchat post, the affidavit stated.

The school principal told police the student and a teacher had a disagreement, and teacher sent the teen out of the classroom. The principal looked at the photo from the post and recognized the clothing as something the student had worn that day, the document detailed.

The teacher told the investigator that the student was not following directions and he had to correct the student frequently. The teen asked for a pencil and then the student took the pencil from the teacher's hand with force, according to the document.

The teacher said the student caused discomfort to his hand, and the teacher told the teen to go to the front office, the affidavit read.