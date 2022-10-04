Pine Tree High student accused of threatening others with gun charged

According to Longview police, an officer responded to the high school campus and after an investigation determined the student had made threats of violence toward the campus.

Detectives received a warrant for a charge of exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms. The student was taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.



"The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview," the police said in a statement. "The department will continue to partner with our local ISD partners to investigate any and all threats made by any person against a school or students on any school campus."