POLICE: Longview teen dead, another injured Pittsburg shooting

The investigation is ongoing.

PITTSBURG, Texas — The Pittsburg Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that left one teen dead and another inured.

According to the PPD, on Sunday around 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson St.

When police arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Cade Caviness, of Longview, with multiple gunshot wounds. Caviness was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then received a second call regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Daingerfield St. When they got to the scene, they found Patrick Hawk, 18, of Diana, with a single gunshot wound. He was treated and released at the scene.