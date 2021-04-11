Longview ISD to host free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Nov. 19

Pfizer vaccines are available for children ages 5-11 years, adult vaccines will not be offered during this clinic.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has scheduled a free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19th in the library of Hudson PEP Elementary.

Pfizer vaccines are available for children ages 5-11 years, adult vaccines will not be offered during this clinic.

To sign up for the free vaccines please register here.

All students receiving vaccines must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and provide proof of insurance. This vaccination clinic is not limited to Longview ISD students but is open to the entire community.