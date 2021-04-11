Longview ISD to host free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Nov. 19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has scheduled a free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19th in the library of Hudson PEP Elementary.
Pfizer vaccines are available for children ages 5-11 years, adult vaccines will not be offered during this clinic.
To sign up for the free vaccines please register here.
All students receiving vaccines must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and provide proof of insurance. This vaccination clinic is not limited to Longview ISD students but is open to the entire community.
For more information please contact LISD District Nurse Kimberlie Dans at 903-663-7191.