BULLARD, Texas — A Shreveport, Louisiana woman has been indicted for her alleged role in conducting a scheme that took over $4.85 million from an elderly Bullard resident.

Monica Ruiz was indicted in federal court for wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

The indictment states that Ruiz misrepresented herself to take money from the victim.