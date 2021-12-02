Lufkin Police arrest man on stolen vehicle warrant after high-speed chase

Leland Randolph, 37, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of 80-90 mph.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin Police has arrested a suspect on a stolen vehicle warrant after a high-speed pursuit.

Leland Randolph, 37, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of 80-90 mph. The chase started on State Highway 94 at 4:40 p.m. and ended 30 minutes later when an officer pitted the truck Randolph was driving on Buttermilk road.

Randolph’s arrest comes following a multi-agency investigation which included the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending.

Randolph has 24 prior Angelina County Jail book-ins on charges including burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession or transport of certain chemicals with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft, engaging in organized criminal activity, and manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.