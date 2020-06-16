The Lufkin Police Department made an arrest Monday in connection with the May 22 shooting of a couple on Ellis Avenue.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Trevion Skillern, 18, of Lufkin, who is associated with the gang “Jaccboyworld” or “JBW”, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. from his home. He has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity with a deadly weapon.

On May 22, Jadelfrick Benton, 25, and Courtney Brown, 30, both of Lufkin, were injured after Skillern, 17-year-old Keelan Larue, and a third suspect came to their home in the 1300 block of Ellis Avenue to collect money they claimed Benton owed them.

Following a disturbance, shots were fired and Benton and Skillern were both wounded. Brown was shot in the forehead while sitting in a vehicle. The bullet did not penetrate her skull and she managed to drive herself to the hospital.

None of the injuries reported were life-threatening.

Detectives have also filed a warrant for Larue’s arrest. Officials are working to identify the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-6369-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.