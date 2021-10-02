Lufkin police seeking 15-year-old runaway who was last seen Feb. 5

If anyone sees him or knows his location, call the LPD at (936) 633-0356.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old runaway.

According to the LPD, Artayvian Brown was reported as a runaway by his mother on Feb. 6.

Brown's mom says she last saw him Friday, Feb. 5 at their home in the 1300 block of Houston Street in north Lufkin. She said she had told him to clean his room and upon checking on him, found him to be gone. She said his bedroom window was unlocked and open.

Brown has run away from home in the past, according to his mother. He has not been to school since leaving home. His mother believes he has been hanging out with friends she does not know in the Brandon Park area.

He is described him as 5’8, 150 pounds, a light complexion with a curly, afro-style hair.