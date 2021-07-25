Lufkin woman killed after being hit by car in Nacogdoches, road closed

Currently, all northbound traffic around the Loop is being re-routed. The NPD Traffic division is currently on scene conducting an investigation.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Lufkin woman was killed after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Initial reporting says that a vehicle traveling northbound on the Loop struck a 23-year-old woman that was walking in the roadway in the 800 block of SW Stallings Drive.

The victim was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries. The victim has not been named while police notify her family.

Currently, all northbound traffic around the Loop is being re-routed. The NPD Traffic division is currently on scene conducting an investigation.

Police ask that the public expect delays and try and avoid the area.