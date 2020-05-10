POLICE: Lufkin woman shot in the leg while making cup of coffee

The shooting happened in the 600 block of North Avenue at about 2:45 a.m.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.

According to police, the woman told police she had just arrived home from work in the 600 block of North Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. While trying to make a cup of coffee, the woman heard gunshots and later realized she had been shot in the lower right leg.

The woman went to the hospital for treatment and will make a full recovery.

There were three other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, all of whom were unhurt.

A neighbor told police she heard gunshots in the area and saw smoke in the air when she looked outside. However, she did not see or hear anyone or even a vehicle.